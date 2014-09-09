Americans' Dirty Pool Habits Revealed in Survey

May 16, 2019 -- The next time you're about to jump into a swimming pool, you might want to think about a new survey that reveals American adults' dirty pool secrets.

It found that 40% of adults admit to peeing in the pool as an adult, nearly one-quarter said they'd go into a pool within an hour of having diarrhea, and 48% said they never shower before going into a pool, CBS News reported.

More than half of adults said they use a swimming pool as a substitute for showering or to rinse off after exercise or yard work, according to the online survey of 3,100 adults conducted by the Sachs Media Group.

The findings are surprising considering that two-thirds of respondents said they know that pool chemicals do not eliminate the need to shower before swimming.

"When dirt, sweat, personal care products, and other things on our bodies react with chlorine, there is less chlorine available to kill germs," Dr. Chris Wiant, chair of the Water Quality & Health Council, said in a statement, CNN reported.

"Rinsing off for just one minute removes most of the dirt, sweat, or anything else on your body," Wiant said.