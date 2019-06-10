Swallowed Button Batteries Must be Removed: Study

SATURDAY, May 18, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors might want to be more aggressive about treating children who swallow a button battery and appear to be out of danger, a preliminary study suggests.

The small, round batteries -- found in everything from watches to remote controls to toys -- have become an increasingly common cause of young children's trips to the emergency room.

"Button batteries are everywhere," said lead researcher Dr. Racha Khalaf. "And they're small and shiny, and attractive to kids."

Whenever a child swallows a battery -- or might have swallowed one -- parents should get to the hospital right away.

The biggest worry is a battery stuck in the esophagus, according to Khalaf, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

When that happens, the battery can quickly burn through the tissue there and cause serious, or even fatal, damage. So doctors act right away, threading an endoscope down into the throat to remove the battery.

The situation is different if X-rays show the battery has moved into the stomach. If it's not causing symptoms, guidelines say doctors can wait to see if the child passes it naturally.

But in the latest study, Khalaf's team found that even in symptom-free children, button batteries that make it into the stomach can damage the lining there. That suggests doctors should consider removing them in those cases, too, the researchers said.

The findings are based on records from 68 children treated at four pediatric hospitals between 2014 and 2018. All had an endoscopy procedure to retrieve a button battery from the stomach. Many had no symptoms when they arrived at the hospital.

Overall, Khalaf's team found, 60 percent of the children showed some erosive damage to the stomach lining.

"We saw one major adverse event," Khalaf said.

In that case, she explained, the battery created a hole in the child's stomach because it sat there for so long. (Doctors estimated it had been there for nearly five days.)

But even in less-severe cases of stomach-lining erosion, Khalaf said, the concern is that the damage could progress: Doctors can't know if or when the battery will pass.