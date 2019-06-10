U.S. Children Eating Less Seafood

May 20, 2019 -- American children are eating less seafood than they used to, a new American Academy of Pediatrics report says.

"Seafood consumption by children has declined every year since 2007 to levels not seen since the early 1980s," the authors wrote, CNN reported.

"Fish and shellfish are, in general, good sources of low-fat protein rich in several essential vitamins and minerals as well as, in certain instances, the essential nutrients omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids," which improve brain functions, the authors noted.

They added that other health benefits of seafood include lower risk of heart disease and the possible prevention of certain allergic reactions, such as asthma and eczema, CNN reported.

But there are some risks. For example, eating fish contaminated with methylmercury pollution may harm a child's developing nervous system.

U.S. government advisories on possible fish contamination may have "pushed people away from eating fish in general and canned tuna in particular," according to the report authors.

They provided recommendations on seafood that are safe for children to eat. The report was published in the journal Pediatrics.