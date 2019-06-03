Kids Still Being Poisoned by Detergent Pods

MONDAY, June 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Liquid detergent packets or "pods" continue to poison kids years after their makers volunteered to make them safer.

Such poisonings fell just 18% between 2015 and 2017, a new study reports. From 2012 to 2017, poison control centers fielded nearly 73,000 calls about poisoning from these pods. That's about one call every 42 minutes, and almost 92% involved kids under 6.

"The current voluntary standard, public awareness campaigns and product and packaging changes to date are good first steps, but the numbers are still unacceptably high -- we can do better," said lead researcher Dr. Gary Smith. He is director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Detergent pods first appeared in 2012 and were marketed as pre-measured packets, a way to make washing clothes more convenient.

But their colorful appearance made them attractive to children, and soon there was a flurry of reports about kids who swallowed the poisonous chemicals in the packets. In late 2017, the "Tide Pod challenge" made headlines, where teenagers dared one another to bite into the packets and post video on social media.

Liquid laundry detergent is toxic. It is tied to central nervous system and respiratory depression, eye injuries, lung inflammation and death.

"Liquid laundry detergent packets are more toxic than traditional liquid and powder laundry detergent," Smith said. "The reasons for this increased toxicity are not completely understood."

In 2013, manufacturers reacted to the wave of poisonings by making the pods opaque, putting latches on the bins that hold them and adding warning labels.

In addition, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other groups tried to raise public awareness about the dangers.

A voluntary safety standard for liquid detergent packets was adopted in 2015. But Smith said the decrease in poisonings that followed is far less than the 40% to 55% drop that followed passage of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970. That law requires a number of household products to be sold in childproof packaging.