'Toy Story 4' Toys Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

July 10, 2019 -- "Forky" 11-inch plush toys have been recalled because the plastic eyes can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

About 80,000 of the toys of a character from Disney Pixar's Toy Story 4 were sold in the United States, and about 650 were sold in Canada.

There haven't been any reported injuries associated with the toys, according to the CPSC.

It said consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.