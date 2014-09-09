By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Popularized in movies, the phrase, "You'll shoot your eye out," is often repeated jokingly whenever someone talks about BB or paintball guns.

But it's no laughing matter. These "non-powder" guns can cause serious, life-altering injuries, and these injuries are now happening far more often.

In fact, a new study found that while the overall rate of injuries due to BB and paintball guns has dropped around half since 1990, the rate of eye injuries has risen by 30%.

"These findings raise a red flag. Non-powder firearm injuries are among the most serious injuries we see to the eye, with fireworks a close second," said study senior author Dr. Gary Smith, who directs the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

People sometimes dismiss these types of firearms as "toy" or "starter" guns, but Smith said they can cause very serious injuries, and even deaths.

"I've seen a BB gun penetrate the chest. I've seen a pellet gun penetrate the skull. Eye injuries from non-powder firearms can result in partial or complete blindness," Smith said.

Non-powder firearms include BB, pellet, airsoft and paintball guns. These guns use air pressure, carbon dioxide pressure or a spring-loaded mechanism to shoot. They may propel metal or plastic projectiles of varying shapes and sizes. The speed at which these guns shoot varies, according to background information in the study.

These guns are typically used for target shooting, small animal hunting and recreational combat simulations (paintball and airsoft), the study authors said.

There are no federal regulations guiding the use of these guns. Smith said that about half of states have laws regarding the use of non-powder guns, but they're quite variable.

The researchers used a large national database that tracks injuries in children under 18 treated in U.S. emergency departments. From 1990 through 2016, the researchers found reports of more than 364,000 non-powder gun injuries in children serious enough to warrant an emergency room visit -- that's an average of nearly 13,500 children each year.