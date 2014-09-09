Smallest Tots Spending Too Much Time on Screens

MONDAY, Nov. 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Even infants are now watching screens, and as they grow so does the time they spend doing it, two new studies show.

In fact, watching TVs, computers, smartphones, tablets or electronic games occupies about an hour a day of an infant's time and increases to more than 150 minutes by age 3. That's way beyond what's recommended, the researchers said.

"Since screen-time exposure starts so early, it is important to continue to understand what factors play a role in forming screen-time habits," said lead researcher Edwina Yeung. She's an investigator in the epidemiology branch of the U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

"While the type of child care is not always modifiable, the awareness of its impact may help parents try new ways to restrict exposure, either from discussing screen use with caretakers or with using technologies to track the screen time," she said.

Yeung and her colleagues collected data on the mothers of nearly 4,000 children who answered questions about their child's media habits from the ages of 1 to 8.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that kids under 18 months of age shouldn't be exposed to screens at all.

At 18 to 24 months, screen time should be introduced gradually and limited to an hour a day for children aged 2 to 5, the guidelines suggest.

Yeung's team found, however, that 87% of kids were glued to screens for far longer.

As kids reached ages 7 and 8, screen time declined to about 90 minutes per day. The decline was most likely due to school activities, Yeung speculated.

Differences did occur between children. Screen time for about 73% of the kids increased from about an hour a day to nearly 2 hours. For some 27% of the children, however, screen time rose from about 30 minutes a day to about 4 hours.

More screen time was tied to lower levels of parental education. Also, girls were a little less likely to use screens than boys. But kids of first-time moms were more likely to use media a lot, the findings showed.