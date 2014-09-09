Late Bedtime in Preschool Could Bring Weight Gain

TUESDAY, Feb. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Little ones who stay up late may have a higher risk of becoming overweight by the time they are school-age, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that young children who routinely got to sleep after 9 p.m. tended to gain more body fat between the ages of 2 and 6. Compared with kids who had earlier bedtimes, they had bigger increases in both waist size and body mass index (BMI) -- an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.

The findings do not prove that later bedtimes cause excess weight gain, said Dr. Nicole Glaser, who wrote a commentary accompanying the study, which was published online Feb. 18 in Pediatrics.

But the report adds to evidence linking sleep habits to kids' weight, according to Glaser, a pediatric endocrinologist at the University of California, Davis.

Specifically, studies have found higher rates of obesity among kids who either get too little sleep or have trouble falling or staying asleep.

"At this point, I think it's clear that there is a relationship between [sleep quality and obesity risk]," Glaser said. "The big question is whether the relationship is a causal one."

Dr. Claude Marcus, senior researcher on the study, agreed. "The causality is difficult to establish," he said.

Kids' sleep habits do not exist in a vacuum, and it's possible that other factors cause both late bedtimes and greater weight gain, said Marcus, a professor of pediatrics at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

For example, it's possible that kids who stay up late are eating more at night, or that their parents put fewer limits on them in general, he said.

Marcus also pointed to stress, which could feed both poor sleep and overeating.

Then there is what's happening in the brain. Glaser said research shows that several brain areas that regulate the sleep-wake cycle also help govern appetite -- and some of the same hormones and brain chemicals are involved.

It's "certainly possible," she said, that poorer sleep alters young children's metabolism -- or behavior, like physical activity during the day.