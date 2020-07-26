Glass-Topped Tables Injure Thousands Each Year

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- At Rutgers New Jersey Medical School's trauma center, Dr. Stephanie Bonne and her team noticed a string of patient injuries caused by broken glass tables.

"They were quite serious, significant injuries that required pretty big operations and long hospital stays," said Bonne, who is an assistant professor of surgery and trauma medical director. "We wanted to see, is there anything that's known about this that we can figure out. And, if not, maybe we should talk about it."

Bonne's group found more than 3,200 U.S. cases of glass table-related injuries requiring trauma center care occurring between 2009 and 2015. The data was collected from the 96 sample hospitals included in the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database. More than half of the injuries were traced to faulty glass tables, the researchers noted.

Multiplying that by the almost 5,000 emergency care centers nationwide, Bonne's team estimated there are about 13,800 U.S. cases of severe injury tied to glass tables each year.

The team also looked more closely at the 24 cases that their Level 1 trauma center treated between 2001 and 2016. In this smaller grouping, the investigators found that half of their patients experienced injuries to their deep organs, upper torso, abdomen or joint cavities and required surgery. About 8% died within a month of injury. Most of the injuries were suffered by children younger than age 7 or adults in their early 20s.

The findings were published online recently in the American Journal of Surgery.

"We really wrote this as a call to action for the Consumer Product Safety Commission and for there to be mandatory standards," Bonne said.

The catalyst for the injuries varied, from kids jumping from couch to coffee table to someone accidentally dropping a wiggly child onto a table. Sometimes people were moving the furniture and the table broke in their hands. Other times, it collapsed when someone stood on it.

"It seems like it's such an innocuous decision that can have such major impact," Bonne said, of the choice to own a glass table.