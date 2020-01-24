Annual Report Highlights Dangerous Toys

Nov. 13, 2020 -- As the holidays near, the hunt for presents begins. But not all children’s toys have made the nice list -- among this year’s most dangerous items are a toolset with small parts, a toy with high noise levels, and high-powered magnets, according to a new watchdog report.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group has released its 35th annual “Trouble in Toyland” report that highlights hazardous children’s toys. The 2020 report found several types of toys that should be avoided -- with recalled toys topping the list. And as with most things, COVID-19 has only increased the dangers of these toys, the report says. With parents juggling virtual learning, pandemic difficulties, and their own jobs, monitoring kids is more challenging than ever.

“Parents and caregivers are overwhelmed,” Grace Brombach, a consumer watchdog associate with the research group, said during a Thursday webinar. “Older siblings are spending more time indoors with younger siblings. Toys meant for older children could end up in the hands of younger children.”

For example, the researchers found a Vtech Drill & Learn Toolbox11 -- labeled for children 2 to 5 years old -- that contains bolts that are 1.75 inches long by .75 inches wide at their widest point. According to a Consumer Product Safety Commission report, three children died from choking or aspirating on toy nails or pegs in 2006, though they were not from that specific toolset. The toy’s makers did not respond to a request for comment.

Experts on the webinar panel recommended using the “toilet paper roll test” -- anything that can easily fit inside a toilet paper roll is not safe for children under 3 years old.

Panelist Kate Cronan, MD, an emergency medicine pediatrician at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware, stressed the dangers of keeping small objects around young children. She told the story of a 2-year-old who was recently rushed to her hospital’s emergency department after swallowing an eye from a baby doll. She recovered, but the eye had to be surgically removed from her esophagus.