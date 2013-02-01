Kids' ER Visits for Swallowed Magnets Soars

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, March 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Calls to U.S. poison centers about incidents involving children and high-powered magnets surged more than 400% after a court overturned a ban on the magnets, a new study finds.

"Regulations on these products were effective, and the dramatic increase in the number of high-powered magnet related injuries since the ban was lifted - even compared to pre-ban numbers - is alarming," said Dr. Leah Middelberg. She's lead author of the study and emergency medicine physician at Nationwide Children's Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio.

The small magnets began showing up in toys in the early 2000s and have caused thousands of injuries. They're considered among the most dangerous ingestion hazards in kids, because when more than one is swallowed, the magnets attract to each other across tissue, cutting off blood supply to the bowel and causing obstructions, tissue death, sepsis and even death, according to Nationwide Children's.

In 2012, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) halted sale of high-powered magnet sets and ordered a recall. Then it introduced a rule that effectively eliminated their sale, but the U.S. Court of Appeals overturned the rule in December 2016.