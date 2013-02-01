By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, March 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kids and teens are already struggling to learn outside the classroom during the pandemic, but lockdowns and quarantines are also making it hard for them to control their weight, child health experts say.

Lost routines, economic insecurity and grief are making things more challenging for children who struggle with their weight, whether it's with obesity or anorexia, according to doctors at Stanford Children's Health in California.

When stay-at-home orders and online school became widespread, many young people were no longer participating in sports or even walking the halls at school.

"Everyone's activity level has changed drastically," said Dr. Elizabeth Shepard, medical director of the pediatric weight clinic at Stanford Children's Health's Center for Healthy Weight. "Overall, we've seen excessive weight gain during the pandemic. For some kids, that puts them suddenly into the range of overweight or obesity, and that can be quite detrimental to their health over the long term."