Effect of Spanking on Kids' Brains Similar to Abuse

April 19, 2021 -- Rare is the parent who’s never so much as thought about spanking an unruly child. But a new study provides another reason to avoid corporal punishment: Spanking may cause changes in the same areas of a child’s brain affected by more severe physical and sexual abuse.

Previous research has consistently found links between spanking and behavioral problems, aggression, depression, and anxiety, says Jorge Cuartas, a doctoral candidate at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and first author of the study. “We wanted to look at one potential mechanism, brain development, that might explain how corporal punishment can impact children’s behavior and cognitive development.”

The study, published in Child Development, used functional MRIs to map brain changes in 147 tweens who’d never experienced physical or sexual abuse. Researchers tracked which parts of the children’s brains activated in response to neutral or fearful facial expressions. When shown pictures of someone looking fearful, kids who reported having been spanked had a larger response in certain parts of the brain than kids who hadn’t been. Those areas drive the response to environmental cues, recognizing threats and reacting to them. If a child’s brain overreacts, behavioral challenges can result.

“We saw those changes in the same areas as more severe forms of abuse or domestic violence. It suggests the difference is of degree rather than type,” Cuartas says. As far as a child’s brain is concerned, “It’s all violence.”

It’s a significant finding because many parents don’t think of spanking as being violent, says Vincent J. Palusci, MD, a pediatrician and editor-in-chief of the journal Child Maltreatment. “We want to raise kids who are happy and healthy. And many parents who use spanking are doing it with that goal.”