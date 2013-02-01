Will Baby Have Allergies? First Poop Might Tell

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An infant will generate a lot of poop during the first year of life, but the very first one may offer key clues about the risk of developing allergies.

Researchers analyzed samples of meconium from 100 babies enrolled in the CHILD Cohort Study, a long-term health study of children in Canada. Meconium is a dark green substance composed of what the fetus ingests and excretes while in the womb, from skin cells and amniotic fluid to molecules called metabolites. A newborn typically passes meconium during the first day of life.

The study found that the fewer different types of molecules a baby's meconium contained, the greater the child's risk of developing allergies by the age of 1.

"Our analysis revealed that newborns who developed allergic sensitization by 1 year of age had significantly less 'rich' meconium at birth, compared to those who didn't develop allergic sensitization," study senior co-author Dr. Brett Finlay said in a news release from the University of British Columbia (UBC). He is a professor at the university's Michael Smith Laboratories and departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology.