What's Best for Recurrent Ear Infections in Kids?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Frequent middle-ear infections are the nemesis of many parents and young children. Now a new study suggests that a common treatment -- "ear tubes" -- may not prevent future bouts.

Middle-ear infections (or acute otitis media) are second only to the common cold in creating childhood misery. They occur when the air-filled space behind the eardrum becomes infected and fills with fluid -- which can cause pain, fever and obstructed hearing.

Some babies and young children are prone to frequent infections. One treatment option is to surgically place a tiny tube in the eardrum, to help drain fluid built up behind it.

But the new study, published May 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the tactic did not thwart future infections.

Among 250 babies and toddlers researchers followed, those treated with ear tubes suffered about as many middle-ear infections over the next two years as those who received only antibiotics for each bout.

The good news is that infections in both groups dissipated over time, said lead researcher Dr. Alejandro Hoberman of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Kids normally outgrow the infections, he explained. Babies and toddlers are prone to them because of the structure of their eustachian tubes, which help drain fluid from the middle ear. As little ones grow older, that changes.

According to Hoberman, the new findings suggest that for many children, tubes can be avoided.

But, he added, some may need tubes if their rate of ear infection does not wane over time.

Dr. Steven Sobol is chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Section on Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

He said the study "supports the well-established belief that many children with recurrent acute otitis media eventually grow out of their symptoms, regardless of whether they've been managed medically or surgically."

But decisions on treatment, Sobol said, depend on various factors. They include whether infections are impairing a child's hearing and speech development.

That point was emphasized by Dr. Maura Cosetti of Mount Sinai's New York Eye and Ear Infirmary in New York City.