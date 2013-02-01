Top Reason for Teen Spine Injuries: Not Wearing Seat Belts

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Two-thirds of spinal fractures suffered by American children and teens occur in car crashes when they aren't wearing seat belts, a new study finds.

Researchers analyzed data on more than 34,500 U.S. patients younger than 18 who suffered spinal fractures between 2009 and 2014. Teens aged 15 to 17 accounted for about 63% of the spinal fractures, two-thirds of which occurred in motor vehicle accidents.

These findings show that around the time teens get their drivers' licenses, young drivers and passengers are at highest risk for spinal fractures in car crashes, according to the authors of the study published online recently in the journal Spine.

The investigators also found a strong link between not buckling up while in the car and increased risk of spinal fractures.

"Nearly two-thirds of pediatric spinal fractures sustained in [motor vehicle accidents] occurred in children who did not use belts," Dr. Vishal Sarwahi, from Cohen Children's Medical Center, in New Hyde Park, N.Y., and colleagues wrote in a journal news release.