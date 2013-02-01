Gun Suicides Are Rising Sharply Among American Youth

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A rising number of young Americans, including children, are taking their own lives using firearms, a new study finds.

Researchers found that between 2008 and 2018, gun suicides showed an "alarming" increase among Americans aged 5 to 24. And while those suicides remain rare among children, the rate among kids under 15 quadrupled during the study period.

It's well known that youth suicide has been climbing in the United States. Last year, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report documented a 57% increase in suicides among 10- to 24-year-olds between 2007 and 2018.

The new study looked specifically at suicide by firearms, which account for more than half of suicide deaths in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The study found that between 2008 and 2018, those suicides spiked by 50% among 15- to 24-year-olds. In 2018, there were seven such deaths per 100,000 Americans in that age group.