Screen All Kids for Heart Problems, Pediatricians' Group Says

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- All children should be screened for conditions that may put them at risk for cardiac arrest or death, a new American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) policy statement recommends.

The screening should be done whether or not kids play sports, and it is particularly important as they begin middle school or junior high, the statement says.

It updates 2012 guidelines and was published online June 21 in the journal Pediatrics.

"We tended to focus on athletes in the past when parents brought their children and teens in for a sports physical, or pre-participation exam," said Dr. Christopher Erickson, lead author of the revised statement. "We know today that all children and teens benefit from a simple screening to help identify any potential problem that warrants follow-up with a cardiac specialist."

About 2,000 people under age 25 suffer sudden cardiac death in each year in the U.S. Many had structural heart anomalies, research shows, but the causes for up to 40% of such deaths are unexplained.