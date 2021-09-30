Oct. 7, 2021 -- How young is “too young” for Instagram? Since news broke that Instagram was developing a platform for kids, the idea has been highly debated.

“Instagram Kids” is being designed for kids ages 10 to 12 years old and will feature parental controls, no advertisements, and other child safety features, according to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.

Some parents have said the ability to keep an eagle eye on their kids’ social media activity would be welcome.

But other parents, experts, and lawmakers have said that even with added controls, Instagram is no place for kids.

Those concerned about Instagram Kids have gotten at least a temporary reprieve. Facebook, the company that owns Instagram, announced last week that it is now delaying plans for its new kid-friendly Instagram service.

“While we stand by our decision to develop this experience, we’ve decided to pause to give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today,” Mosseri said in a statement on Twitter.