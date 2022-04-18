April 18, 2022

Three young children in Virginia were hospitalized after eating Goldfish crackers laced with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that makes people high.

The children, all 1-year-old, were taken to the local hospital on March 2 because of their glassy, bloodshot eyes and lethargic, uncoordinated behavior, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

All three children had been at a licensed home day care in a local subdivision. A deputy went to the day care and “collected goldfish crackers around the highchairs of the toddlers. These crackers were sent to the lab for testing and confirmed the presence of THC,” the sheriff’s office said.

The day care surrendered its license to operate and the owner, Rebecca Swanner, 60, was charged with 3 counts of cruelty and injury to children, the sheriff’s office said. She surrendered April 14 and was released on $2,000 unsecured bond.

Authorities didn’t say how the THC got into the crackers or give the condition of the hospitalized children. Stafford County is about 40 miles south of Washington, DC.