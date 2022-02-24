April 22, 2022 -- Gun violence has become the leading killer of youth in the United States, rising by nearly 30% between 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, 4,357 children age 1-19, or about six in 100,000, died from a gun-related injury, the researchers report, slightly exceeding the number for auto accidents (3,913) and greatly exceeding deaths caused by suffocation (1,411) or drowning (966).

To observers of gun violence in this country, the grim statistical marker has been all but inevitable. Gunshots were the second leading cause of death in 2016 among children, the researchers report. But sharp rises in such fatalities since then, especially in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began, pushed the death toll above all other causes among Americans in this age group.

Guns accounted for more than 45,000 deaths among all age groups in 2020, also a record, according to the CDC.

Although gun deaths rose across nearly every racial and ethnic group, the increase was greatest among Black children. In this group, firearms accounted for more than 15 deaths per 100,000 children in 2020 — up from about 12 such deaths in 2019.