July 11, 2022 – Nearly 1 out of every 100 children in the United States are born with heart defects. The effects can be devastating, requiring the child to rely on implanted devices that must be changed over time.

“Mechanical solutions don’t grow with the patient,” says Mark Skylar-Scott, PhD , a professor of bioengineering at Stanford University. “That means the patient will need multiple surgeries as they grow.”

He and his team are working on a solution that could provide those children with a better quality of life with fewer surgeries. Their idea: Using 3D “bioprinters ” to craft the tissues doctors need to help a patient.

“The dream is to be able to print heart tissue, such as heart valves and ventricles, that are living and can grow with the patient,” says Skylar-Scott, who’s spent the past 15 years working on bioprinting technologies for creating vessels and heart tissue.

The 3D Printer for Your Body

Regular 3D printing works much like the inkjet printer at your office, but with one key difference: Instead of spraying a single layer of ink onto paper, a 3D printer releases layers of molten plastics or other materials one at a time to build something from the bottom up. The result can be just about anything, from auto parts to entire houses.