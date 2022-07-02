July 15, 2022 – The potentially fatal parechovirus is now circulating in multiple states, causing fevers, seizures, and sepsis-like symptoms, including confusion and extreme pain, according to the CDC.

Human parechoviruses are common in children, and most have been infected before they start kindergarten, the CDC said. Between ages 6 months and 5 years, symptoms include an upper respiratory tract infection, fever, and rash.

But infants younger than 3 months may have more serious, and possibly fatal, infections. They may get “sepsis-like illness, seizures, and meningitis or meningoencephalitis, particularly in infants younger than 1 month,” the CDC said. At least one newborn has reportedly died from the infection.

Parechovirus can spread like other common germs, from feces that are later ingested – likely due to poor hand-washing – and through droplets sent airborne by coughing or sneezing. It can be transmitted by people both with and without symptoms of the infection.

The microbe can reproduce for 1 to 3 weeks in the upper respiratory tract and up to 6 months in the gastrointestinal tract, the CDC said.