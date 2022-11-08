Aug. 11, 2022 – Just about every child hears it growing up: An ache in the leg? "Growing pains." A dull pain in the side? "Growing pains."

The catch-all phrase for random pains that children and teens have is so common that it even inspired the name of a 1980s sitcom. Yet when scientists dug into the evidence to find out what growing pains actually are, they found out that no one really knows. The definitions were as random and all over the place as the very pains that kids complain about, the researchers report in the journal Pediatrics.

Although some studies have suggested that up to a third of children have growing pains, the term has long seemed more like folk medicine than an actual medical diagnosis. Even so, parents, teachers, and doctors frequently use it when they have no other obvious answer to a particular pain a child or teen might describe.

A group of researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia wanted to find out if there was any research offering a more precise definition or criteria. They combed through eight databases for any papers that mentioned growing pains or growth pains in children or adolescents. They found 145 studies and set out to look for common ground: Where do growing pains occur? At what age do they start? Are there any patterns? Risk factors? Common clinical features? Relationships to particular activities?