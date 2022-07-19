Brain-Eating Amoeba May Have Caused Nebraska Child's Death

By Cara Murez and Robin Foster HealthDay Reporters

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The death of a child in Nebraska was likely caused by an infection with a “brain-eating amoeba” that occurred after the child swam in a local river, state health officials announced this week.

In a news release, officials said it was the first such death ever reported in the state's history. Known as Naegleria fowleri, the amoeba can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a brain infection that is extremely rare, but nearly always fatal.

"Millions of recreational water exposures occur each year, while only 0 to 8 Naegleria fowleri infections are identified each year," state epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue noted in the news release. "Infections typically occur later in the summer, in warmer water with slower flow, in July, August, and September. Cases are more frequently identified in southern states, but more recently have been identified farther north. Limiting the opportunities for freshwater to get into the nose are the best ways to reduce the risk of infection."