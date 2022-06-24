Oct. 25, 2022 -- In early October, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, tore through Victoria Thiele's Indiana home. Her three older children had manageable symptoms. But her 8-week-old newborn ended up developing a severe case.

Thiele, whose family lives in Fort Wayne, said the baby experienced chest retractions while breathing and was taken to the emergency room at a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with RSV and bacterial pneumonia.

An Unprecedented Surge in RSV

Thiel's experience mirrors what's happening across the country. On Oct. 21, the CDC director tweeted that respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV, are surging. Data from the CDC shows the percentage of those testing positive for RSV has more than doubled over the past month – straining the capacity of children's' hospitals as they try to care for the sickest patients.

“Nobody has enough beds,” says Renee Higgerson, MD, pediatric intensivist and medical director at Pediatrix Critical Care of Texas and St. David's Children's Hospital. “We're taking care of patients in every possible location we can in the hospital.”