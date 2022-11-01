Nov. 1, 2022 – Attention parents: If your child is showing signs of a stomach bug, do not send them to school or day care.

That’s the take-home message in a new CDC report, which found that nearly 90% of outbreaks of acute gastrointestinal infections in schools and child care settings result from person-to-person contact.

“Clinicians should encourage parents to keep children out of school for up to 24 hours after symptoms have subsided, as viral shedding may continue after symptoms stop,” says Janine Cory, a spokesperson for the CDC.

She also encouraged pediatricians to reinforce good hygiene habits with parents, including making sure children stay home if they are sick and that they wash their hands with warm water and soap, as most hand sanitizers are not effective against the germs most often linked to GI outbreaks in kids.

The report, published in the journal Pediatrics, was based on an analysis by CDC researchers and their colleagues of more than 4,600 outbreaks of acute gastroenteritis – what many people call a “stomach flu” – between 2009 and 2020.