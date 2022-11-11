Nov. 11, 2022 – A sick child from Northern California had to go to Portland, OR, to find an ICU bed. A child in Oregon was flown to Nevada last week due to a shortage of hospital beds. The culprit? Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

“These stories are not unique and are happening across the country,” says Wendy Hasson, MD, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics and medical director of the pediatric ICU at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland. “This has been an unprecedented respiratory viral season, both in the timing and the number of children affected.”

Most children get RSV before their second birthday. Those with the highly contagious respiratory tract infection usually have the same symptoms as a cold, but can develop complications that can turn life-threatening – particularly for infants, those with weakened immune systems, and older adults.

Hasson says the formerly predictable illness, which usually peaks in January, has moved up its timeline. She’s now seeing an “overwhelming spike” 2 months early. About 80% of the patients in her ICU have RSV. In previous years, the average age for children admitted to the hospital with the virus was under 2. Now, Hasson says she routinely sees 3- to 5-year-olds on the ward.