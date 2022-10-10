More U.S. Kids Are Heading to ERs After Drinking Cough Suppressant

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Increasing numbers of young children are showing up in emergency rooms after accidentally ingesting the cough suppressant benzonatate, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday.

Benzonatate is a non-narcotic cough suppressant first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1958 for children ages 10 and up. It works by reducing the cough reflex in the lungs and airways.

"Benzonatate is an appealing cough and cold medication due to its non-narcotic properties," said Dr. Elise Perlman, an emergency department physician at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, N.Y.

"For this reason, there has been a notable increase in benzonatate prescriptions; however, there has also been a concomitant rise in toxicity and adverse effects reported," said Perlman, who was not involved in the study.

The number of children under 5 and those aged 10 to 15 seen in emergency rooms between 2010 and 2018 did indeed increase significantly, according to researchers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.