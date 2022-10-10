As Kids' Obesity Rises, Brain Health Declines: Study

TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Kids who are overweight or obese often struggle with school work, and now new research provides clues on how excess weight may harm the developing brain.



“The main takeaway is to raise awareness about brain health consequences of obesity besides physical health consequences, especially since obesity rates are very high and continue to rise,” said study author Simone Kaltenhauser, a post-graduate research fellow in radiology and biomedical imaging at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.

About one in every five American kids is now obese, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the study, researchers looked at several types of brain scans in more than 5,100 kids aged 9 to 10 who took part in the ongoing Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study. Of these, 21% were overweight and 17.6% were obese.

What did they find? There were structural and functional brain impairments in kids who were overweight or obese when compared to kids who weren’t, and these changes could contribute to poor academic performance.