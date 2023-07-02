Feb. 7, 2023 – In vitro fertilization has been around long enough that researchers can now compare developmental and academic achievements between these children and peers at school age.

Amber Kennedy, MBBS, and colleagues did just that. They found little difference in these milestones between a total of 11,059 IVF-conceived children and 401,654 spontaneously conceived children in a new study.

“Parents considering IVF and health care professionals can be reassured that the school age developmental and educational outcomes of IVF-conceived children are equivalent to their peers,” says Kennedy, lead author and obstetrician and gynecologist at Mercy Hospital for Women at the University of Melbourne, Australia.

The findings were published online Jan. 24 in the journal PLOS Medicine.

“Overall, we know that children born through IVF are doing fine in terms of health, but also emotionally and cognitively. So I wasn't surprised. I live in this world,” says Ariadna Cymet Lanski, PsyD, chair of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Mental Health Professional Group, who was not affiliated with the study.