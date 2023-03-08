Opioids Cause Half of All Poisonings in U.S. Kids Age 5 and Younger

WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Opioids pose the greatest poison risk to children in the United States, accounting for more than half of poisoning deaths in infants and toddlers, a new study reports.

About 52% of poisoning deaths of children aged 5 and younger in 2018 involved the ingestion of an opioid, according to findings published online March 8 in the journal Pediatrics.

“In fact, it has doubled since 2005, when about 24% of all poisoning deaths were attributable to opioids,” said lead researcher Dr. Christopher Gaw, a pediatric emergency physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Experts chalk the rise in these child poisonings up to the United States’ continuing opioid epidemic.

“This confirms what we know, which is there are more opioids available in the household, and anytime something is more available, we see that mirrored in poisoning exposures,” said Dr. Diane Calello, a pediatric emergency physician and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System, in Newark, N.J.