Could Melatonin Ease Self-Harm in Kids?

MONDAY, March 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For depressed or anxious children, taking melatonin may afford a good night's sleep and, as a result, lower the odds they will harm themselves, new research suggests.

The risk of self-harm increased before melatonin was prescribed and decreased by about half after kids started taking the supplement, the study found. Teen girls suffering from depression or anxiety were the most likely to benefit.

"This suggests that melatonin might be responsible for the reduced self-harm rates, but we cannot rule out that the use of other psychiatric medications or psychotherapy may have influenced the findings," said senior researcher Sarah Bergen, from the department of medical epidemiology and biostatistics at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone, and we believe the findings are due to improved sleep," she said.

The study can't prove that melatonin caused the drop off in self-harm, only that there appears to be a link.