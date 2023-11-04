Wireless Pacemakers Used in Adults Might Soon Be an Option for Kids

TUESDAY, April 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Wireless pacemakers could be a safe and effective short-term option for children with slow heartbeats, a new study suggests.

Children with a heartbeat that’s too slow — a condition called bradycardia — need a pacemaker to keep their hearts beating normally.

Researchers successfully implanted wireless pacemakers into 62 kids to see if the cutting-edge devices could be safely used in children, according to a new report in the journal Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology.

“Leadless pacemaker technology is the wave of the future,” said lead researcher Dr. Maully Shah, director of cardiac electrophysiology in the Cardiac Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“This is an excellent technology that may be offered to a wider pediatric population," Shah said in a journal news release. “However, techniques and tools to place the device must be designed for smaller patients, specifically children, and there needs to be a mechanism to remove and replace this pacemaker without surgery when the battery runs out since pediatric patients will likely require pacing for the rest of their lives.”