April 24, 2023 – Tamar L, a patient advocate based in Maryland, has a daughter who was a very heavy sleeper during childhood.

“She had always slept extremely deeply,” says Tamar, who asked that her name not be revealed for this article to protect the privacy of her daughter, who is now a 26-year-old paralegal. “But when she was in her ‘tweens,’ it got worse and she also started to snore. We used to joke that a troop of elephants could march through her room, and it wouldn’t wake her. And she was tired during the day, no matter how much sleep she got at night.”

As she moved through adolescence, Tamar’s daughter became more withdrawn. “I wouldn’t say that she was ‘shy’ – she definitely had friends – but she wasn’t very social or wasn’t interested in interacting with them outside of school,” Tamar said. “She didn’t start blossoming socially until she was in her second year of college, when she began to come out of herself.”