The Tragedy When Kids Fatally Shoot Other Kids

MONDAY, June 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When a child unintentionally shoots and kills another child in the United States, they've likely been playing around with an unlocked, loaded gun, new research reveals.

Analyzing a decade’s worth of data, researchers also found that 4 out of 10 such gun deaths involve kids 2 to 4 years old. About two-thirds of the unintentional fatal shootings happen at the victim's home, and both victim and shooter are usually male.

Nearly all cases “involve a gun belonging to a parent or other family member that was stored loaded and unlocked," said study co-author Nichole Michaels.

“Often, the child was playing with the gun or thought the gun was a toy,” noted Michaels, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Ohio State University College of Medicine and the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

The critical message is that “these deaths are preventable, and safe storage of firearms is the key," Michaels said.