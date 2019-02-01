U.S. Task Force Takes on Rising BMIs Among Kids

Dec. 13, 2023 – Children with obesity issues should undergo “comprehensive, intensive behavioral interventions,” including supervised physical activity sessions for up to a year, a federal task force said.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force – a team of independent, volunteer experts in disease prevention that guide doctors’ decisions and influence insurance coverage – issued a draft recommendation statement outlining the interventions that should be taken when a child or teen has a high body mass index.

Nearly 20% of kids between 2 and 19 years old have what are considered high BMIs, according to CDC data. While adults who have a BMI of 30 or higher are considered to have obesity, childhood obesity is determined if a kid is at or above the 95th percentile of other kids their age and gender.

Given the prevalence of the issue, the task force recommends behavioral interventions that include at least 26 hours of supervised physical activity sessions for up to a year. This differs from the task force’s previous recommendations on the topic, which emphasized the importance of screening for high BMIs rather than describing the right ways to intervene.