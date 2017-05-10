Measles Making a Comeback in the United States

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Less than 20 years ago, health experts thought it was only a matter of time before measles was completely eradicated in the United States. But over the past 15 years, the disease has gained a new foothold in the United States, likely due to parents choosing not to vaccinate their children, a new study suggests.

From 2001 to 2015 measles cases in the United States remained very low (less than 1 case per million people), but there's still been a signficant rise, the study found.

Overall, measles incidence doubled -- from 0.28 per million in 2001 to 0.56 per million in 2015. Infants and young children were hit hardest, and most cases were among the unvaccinated, the research showed.

The findings suggest that, "being unvaccinated rather than failure of vaccine is the main driver of measles spread," said lead researcher Nakia Clemmons, an epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The good news is that most parents are still protecting their children from measles by getting them the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, she said.

"Thanks to high vaccination rates, measles cases among Americans has remained rare since the disease was eliminated," Clemmons said.

Measles outbreaks, however, can and do still occur in the United States, she said.

"Measles is still commonly transmitted in many parts of the world. Unvaccinated U.S. residents returning from overseas travel and foreign visitors to the U.S. may develop measles and expose people in United States. When measles gets into communities of unvaccinated people, outbreaks are more likely to occur," Clemmons said.

The best way to protect children against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is to ensure they are up to date on vaccines, she said.

"Getting vaccines at the recommended ages protects children at the earliest age possible from serious vaccine-preventable diseases," Clemmons said.

Dr. Paul Offit is director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"The reason measles has come back is not because the virus has mutated. It's not because the vaccine isn't effective. It's because a critical number of parents have chosen not to vaccinate their children," said Offit, who wasn't involved with the study.