'We are Going to Have More:' Measles Threat Grows

“We anticipated importation of measles from other parts of the world,” Schaffner says, “but it has gained a foothold again because there are communities where a substantial proportion of children remain unimmunized.”

There are relatively few unvaccinated children in the country. Among kindergartners, the vaccine rate for two doses of the MMR vaccine that includes measles is 94.3%. If you took the remaining unvaccinated children and dispersed them equally around the country among vaccinated children, herd immunity would prevail: The unvaccinated child wouldn’t be exposed to measles because everyone around him or her would be protected. But unvaccinated children tend to cluster together for many reasons. For example, if one child in a small town had a bad reaction to a vaccine, word would spread around the community and many parents might then seek exemptions for their own children.

Clusters of unvaccinated people get dangerous when they also interact with the general population. “It’s a function of both clustering and interaction with the public,” says Saad Omer, PhD, a professor of epidemiology and pediatrics at Emory University in Atlanta. “There are some more isolated, unvaccinated communities, for example the Amish, where we haven’t seen a major outbreak.”

But when children who are unvaccinated shop in the same stores and go to the same events as everyone else, that’s when they can get exposed. The current Washington outbreak has been traced back to someone from outside the country. The people who have since contracted the virus have reported visiting crowded public places including Ikea, Costco, and a Trailblazers basketball game in nearby Portland, OR.

“Clusters of vaccine refusers are serving as tinder for these fires,” Omer says.