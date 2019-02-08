Amid Measles Outbreak, Docs Hope Facts Top Myths

Feb. 8, 2019 -- Karen Dahl, MD, sees the ongoing U.S. measles outbreak with a silver lining: An opportunity to educate parents about vaccines, and perhaps to change the minds of some who are against childhood vaccinations.

"Overall, we have a fairly high level of vaccination," says Dahl, an infectious disease specialist and vice president of quality and patient safety at Valley Children's Healthcare in Madera, CA.

According to the CDC, more than 90% of children have gotten the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. But there are pockets in the country that fall well below the 90% considered crucial for protection.

"MMR is probably the one vaccine that there is the most misinformation on and the most resistance to," says Dahl, speaking from her own experience. "Most don't have concerns about, say, the tetanus vaccine."

She says parents know their children will be outside playing and would be susceptible to tetanus, which results when bacteria from soil or dust enter the body through cuts or puncture wounds.

"If you can get a parent to accept one vaccine and have a good response, it opens the door to more conversations," she says.

Overall, the biggest fear among those hesitant to vaccinate, she says, is a fear of a link to autism, which experts have ''absolutely debunked." She tells parents that autism is often diagnosed at 1 year, about the same time the first of two recommended vaccine doses is given, and that alone does not suggest cause and effect. The CDC recommends the first dose at 12 to 15 months and the second at 4 to 6 years.

Another reason some may not see the need to vaccinate is not being familiar with the disease. The U.S. measles vaccine program started in 1963, and Dahl says many of today's parents -- or even their parents -- have never seen a case of measles. "They are not afraid of measles, they have never seen it, and they have no personal stories [about it]," she says.

Christina Hildebrand of Mountain View, CA, is a parent unafraid of measles. Hildebrand founded A Voice for Choice, a nonprofit that she says advocates for informed choice and transparency in all health decisions.