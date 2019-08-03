Facebook To Act On Wrong Vaccine Info

FRIDAY, March 8, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Facebook says new measures to counter misinformation about vaccinations will be introduced in the coming weeks.

First, it will lower the ranking of groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations in its News Feed and Search options, according to Monika Bickert, Facebook's vice president of global policy management, CNN reported.

"These Groups and Pages will not be included in recommendations or in predictions when you type into Search," she said in a statement.

Bickert also said that when ads that include misinformation about vaccinations are found, "we will reject them," and ad accounts that continue to violate Facebook policies may be disabled.

However, personal accounts that post misinformation about vaccines won't be disabled, CNN reported.

Facebook is also "exploring ways to share educational information about vaccines," possibly by adding such information to inaccurate posts, Bickert said.

