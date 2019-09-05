Teen Who Refused Chickenpox Vaccine Now Has Disease

May 9, 2019 -- A Kentucky teen who was banned from school for refusing vaccination against chickenpox has come down with the disease, his lawyer says.

Jerome Kunkel, 18, developed chickenpox symptoms last week and may recover by next week, the lawyer told NBC News.

Kunkel is a student at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Assumption Academy. A chickenpox outbreak at the school in March led state health officials to order unvaccinated students to stay away from school. Kunkel challenged the ban in court but was unsuccessful.

Kentucky Health Department spokesman Doug Hogan declined comment Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Kunkel and his family do not regret their decision against vaccination, according to family attorney Christopher Wiest.

