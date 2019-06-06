U.S. Measles Outbreak Hits 1,000 Cases, CDC Says

June 6, 2019 -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now pegs the number of measles cases at over 1,000 -- the most in 27 years.

So far this year, the CDC has counted 1,001 cases, with many occurring among New York City's Orthodox Jewish community, the Associated Press reported.

The last time America saw this many cases was in 1992 when over 2,000 cases were reported by that year's end.

Before a vaccine was available in the 1960s measles was common. But the vaccine made the disease rare in the U.S. Ten years ago there were less than 100 cases a year, the AP said.

Although most Americans are vaccinated for measles, outbreaks are now often occurring in communities where "anti-vaxxer" parents have refused to have their kids receive vaccines.