Teen May Have Exposed Disneyland Tourists to Measles

Aug. 26, 2019 -- People who were at Disneyland and other Southern California tourist attractions earlier this month may have been exposed to measles by a tourist from New Zealand, Los Angeles and Orange counties health officials say.

They said the teen girl had measles when she arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 11 and booked into the Desert Palms Hotel in Anaheim, the Associated Press reported.

After going to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on Aug. 12, it's believed she went to Universal Studios, the TCL Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, and the Santa Monica beach and pier on Aug. 14-15.

The teen has since returned to New Zealand, according to officials.

It's not aware of any cases of measles linked to the girl, but the California Department of Public Health is continuing to investigate, the AP reported.

However, it can take up to 21 days after exposure for measles symptoms such as fever and rash to appear, local health authorities noted.

