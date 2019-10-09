California Fights Fake Vaccine Medical Exemptions

TUESDAY, Sept. 10, 2019 -- Bills to reduce fake medical exemptions for school children's vaccinations were signed into law Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"This legislation provides new tools to better protect public health, and does so in a way that ensures parents, doctors, public health officials and school administrators all know the rules of the road moving forward," Newsom said in a statement, the Associated Press reported.

The new rules are needed to "keep children safe from preventable diseases," said Democratic Sen. Richard Pan, of San Francisco.

Enforcement will begin next year, which means that doctors who previously granted a high number of medical exemptions for vaccinations won't be investigated, the AP reported.

Officials will have the power to revoke any medical exemptions written by a doctor who's faced disciplinary action.