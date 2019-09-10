Doctors Warn of Consequences as Measles Cases Rise

Sept. 10, 2019 -- As measles cases continue to mount, public health experts are warning that the U.S. could backslide on an important public health achievement: the country’s “measles-free” status.

“I think it’s a shame. We’ve gone so many years now -- almost 19 -- without ongoing transmission,” said Walter Orenstein, MD, associate director of the Emory Vaccine Center in Atlanta. “It moves the world backwards.” Orenstein was on the panel of experts that ruled the U.S. had achieved measles elimination in 2000.

He was speaking at a panel at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta to educate students and faculty about the resurgence of the virus. At the beginning of the panel, about 75% of people in the audience said they’d never seen a patient with measles.

That’s likely to change if current trends continue.

There have been 1,241 cases of measles in the U.S. in 31 states so far this year. That’s the highest number reported here since 1992, according to the CDC.

Most of those infections stem from outbreaks in New York that began in September 2018. According to Orenstein, if people continue to fall ill for longer than 12 months, and if those cases are caused by the same genetic strain of the virus, public health authorities could yank the U.S.’s measles elimination status.

Countries are declared to have eliminated measles when new cases spring up only from international travelers. If the U.S. loses its elimination status, that means infections have become endemic and the virus has taken up root here again. It would also mean that as a nation, not enough people are being vaccinated to stop the chain of transmission from person to person.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to doctors. It spreads through the air. Particles of virus can float for up to 2 hours after an infected person passes through a room. People are contagious for 4 days before they show any symptoms and for as long as 4 days after they get sick.