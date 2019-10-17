Measles Devastates Families, Challenges Doctors

Here are five stories about how measles has directly affected parents, children, and doctors -- sometimes with devastating results.

Oct. 17, 2019 -- The most recent measles outbreak -- the worst in the U.S. since 1992 -- may be over. But the impact of the disease, whether from this outbreak or previous ones, is not.

Loss of a Child

When Oscar and Paula Abalahin of Port Orchard, WA, adopted their son Jaxon from the Philippines at the age of 18 months, his medical paperwork said he had the measles when he was 7 months old. At the time, he had been too young to get the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine given to children when they turn 1.

To the couple, it seemed like a minor detail in their boy’s life, especially once he came home and never had any health issues.

“Everything always checked out fine at his regular doctor’s visits, and we never even thought about the measles. He appeared to have recovered fully from it, so we thought he was good,” Oscar Abalahin says. “He was a happy, vibrant, smart, athletic boy that we thought had such potential.”

So, when Jaxon suddenly had seizures at the age of 5, neither his parents nor his doctors realized it could be complications of the measles. Everyone was baffled as the kindergartener was admitted to the hospital and within 2 weeks could not stand, walk, talk, or even swallow.

It was 2006, and measles outbreaks weren’t yet affecting the U.S. The family says it took doctors at two hospitals 4 months to confirm Jaxon had subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a complication of measles. The brain inflammation, which is almost always deadly, typically lays dormant 6 to 8 years and develops long after a child appears to have fully recovered from the measles.

Once he was diagnosed, Jaxon received medicine that stopped his symptoms from getting worse, but he was already very sick. He was eventually sent home but still couldn’t walk or talk. He was often bedridden and required 24/7 care. His mother quit her job to be home with him. About 2 years later, Jaxon died at the age of 8.