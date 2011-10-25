Disneyland Visitors May Have Been Exposed to Measles

October 24, 2019 -- People who were at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and a Starbucks in Los Angeles on Oct. 16 may have been exposed to measles, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says.

It said that a person with measles was at the theme park between 9:15 a.m. and 8:35 p.m and at a Starbucks on South Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles between 7:50 a.m. and 10 a.m., NBC News reported.

People who may have been at those locations during those times should contact their doctor if they haven't been vaccinated, or if they are pregnant or have a weakened immune system, the health department said.

Parents should contact a health care provider if their child or infant may have been exposed.

"For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash," a Los Angeles County health officer said in a statement, NBC News reported.

A rash and other symptoms can develop seven to 21 days after exposure to measles, according to the health department.