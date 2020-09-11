Study: About 1 in 5 Parents Are 'Vaccine Hesitant'

By Serena Gordon HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly one in five American parents described themselves as "hesitant about childhood shots" in 2019, a new U.S. government study finds.

That was fewer than the one in four who expressed hesitancy about vaccines in 2018.

The new research found real consequences from vaccine hesitancy. Rates of flu vaccination were 26 percentage points lower in children of "vaccine-hesitant" parents in both years studied.

"This is a very large percentage point difference," said study leader Tammy Santibanez, an epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, in Atlanta.

Vaccine hesitancy has contributed to large outbreaks of preventable diseases in several countries, including the United States, the study authors said.

"Reducing vaccine hesitancy and increasing confidence in vaccinations could help improve vaccination coverage and thus protect children from disease," Santibanez said. She suggested parents talk with their health care provider about the benefits of vaccination for individuals and communities.

The need for that conversation is urgent: A lack of trust could have significant consequences if a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available and a large percentage of parents don't vaccinate their kids.

Findings from the study were published online Nov. 9 in the journal Pediatrics.

The researchers defined vaccine hesitancy as the "mental state of holding back in doubt or indecision regarding vaccination."

In the spring of 2018, the researchers surveyed more than 36,000 U.S. parents about vaccine hesitancy. They repeated the survey with almost 40,000 parents in spring of 2019.

The parents were asked whether their kids get vaccinated according to the standard schedule and whether they hesitate to vaccinate. They were also asked about concerns regarding the number of vaccines a child gets at one time and whether their child's doctor is their most trusted source of vaccine information.

The study found: