Flu Shots: Doctors, Pharmacies Report Higher Demand

Nov. 12, 2020 -- The conversation about flu shots is very different this year in the office of Pauline Yi, MD, an internist and pediatrician at UCLA Health Beverly Hills. In the past, many of her patients were reluctant to get the vaccine or outright refused.

This year, she says, “they are asking me, 'Doctor, I've never gotten a flu shot before. Do you think it's a good idea to get a flu shot this year?'”

Months ago, public health officials warned of a potential “twindemic,” with spiking COVID-19 and influenza cases overwhelming the health care system. But the experts also note that the precautions taken to reduce the spread of COVID, such as hand-washing and wearing of masks, can also reduce influenza spread. So it could be a season with less flu than usual.

Even so, the CDC urges everyone over 6 months of age to get a flu shot.

People seem to be taking that seriously, Yi says. On a recent morning, she saw 10 patients. "One refused [the shot], the others got it or will have it." She estimates that 90% of her patients this year got the flu shot or plan to, compared to 60% last year.

Others also report an increase in demand.